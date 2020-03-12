Rand hammered by growing impact of coronavirus
US President Donald Trump’s surprise decision to ban travel from Europe to reduce the impact of the virus added more pressure to trading, as disruptions to trade and the world economy emerged.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s rand weakened sharply on Thursday along with other emerging market currencies as concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus intensified after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic.
US President Donald Trump’s surprise decision to ban travel from Europe to reduce the impact of the virus added more pressure to trading, as disruptions to trade and the world economy emerged.
At 0645 GMT the rand was 1.12% weaker at 16.3850, tumbling overnight in frantic selling across a score of financial assets.
The WHO described the outbreak as a pandemic for the first time on Wednesday, though an official said the move does not change the agency’s response.
Trump announced on Wednesday the United States will suspend all travel from Europe, except from the United Kingdom, to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday.
However, Trump said trade will not be affected by the restrictions.
Bonds also suffered, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue rising 14.5 basis points to 9.415%.
More in Business
-
NRCS: 96% of pilchards with canning deficiency recalled
-
Eskom: Koeberg plant back online, but load shedding continues
-
Mbalula instructs lawyers to write to Zondo inquiry after being implicated
-
Rand weakens as coronavirus worries weigh
-
Zikalala: COVID-19 effects already being felt by local tourism industry
-
DA hits out at Mabuza for downplaying IPP contribution to power grid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.