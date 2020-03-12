Pupil hospitalised after being stabbed at Eerste River school
The incident occurred at Forest Heights High School on Thursday morning.
CAPE TOWN - A learner at an Eesteriver school was stabbed and taken to hospital.
The incident occurred at Forest Heights High School on Thursday morning.
On Tuesday, a Mitchells Plain learner was stabbed and was also recovering in hospital.
The Western Cape Education Department said that this morning a grade 11 learner was stabbed by another pupil.
Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that police were called out.
Hammond added that the learners involved would face disciplinary action and the department would provide support to the school.
"We cannot have and will not accept this kind of behaviour in our schools. The learners involved will have to face a disciplinary hearing."
Earlier this week, a similar incident occurred in a toilet at Mondale High in Mitchell's Plain, where two grade 10 pupils allegedly assaulted a grade 9 pupil.
He had stab wounds and was rushed to hospital.
