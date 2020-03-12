PSCBC: Row over public sector wage bill could end up in ConCourt
This comes after the government proposed a review of the wage increases which were due next month.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) has raised concerns about the impact that tensions over the public wage bill have on workers in the sector.
While labour has rejected the move, there has been no progress on talks between the parties, raising fears that the government could potentially unilaterally implement changes to the expected wage increases.
The PSCBC’S general secretary Frikkie de Bruin described the human impact of the wranglings over the public service wage bill as the “biggest challenge” in the saga.
The body, which was responsible for collective bargaining in the country’s public service, said that should there be no agreement between labour and the government over its proposal to review the 2018 agreement, the matter could end up in the Constitutional Court.
There, the employer would have to demonstrate that the state had no money to foot the bill, seeking a possible review of the Labour Relations Act, which currently specified that parties could not renege on collective bargaining agreements.
Civil servants will know by 28 March when their colleagues load the government perusal system whether they will be receiving wage increases by 15 April.
