Protesting CPUT students march on Parliament, hand over memorandum

They marched to the gates of Parliament after hundreds of students from across the Cape came together for a mass meeting at CPUT's District Six campus.

Protesting CPUT students make their from the university's District Six campus to Parliament in Cape Town on 12 March 2020. Picture: Jarita Kassen/EWN
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Protesting Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students on Thursday handed over a memorandum of grievances at Parliament.

They marched to the gates of Parliament after hundreds of students from across the Cape came together for a mass meeting at CPUT's District Six campus.

CPUT SRC vice president Malukhanye Gogo explained: "In the memorandum we the grievances that were submitted to the management. They responded but not with any solutions to the demands, so now this murder is on the chancellor of the university. So we're here to submit this memorandum to the chairperson of the council."

Demonstrations started two weeks ago and turned violent, with buildings and cars stoned.

For safety reasons, the university decided to suspend classes for the rest of the week.

