Protesting CPUT students assemble for mass meeting at CT campus

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology's Cape Town campus. Picture: CPUT.ac.za
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Protesting students from Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) were assembling at the university’s Cape Town campus for a mass meeting.

Classes were suspended for the rest of the week due to ongoing violent protests.

The students were protesting for additional residences and the insourcing of shuttle service providers amongst other things.

The SRC's Sikelela Msizazwe said talks between student leaders and management had broken down.

“The management has been constantly engaging the SRC but now we find ourselves in a position where even the SRC is suspended.”

Private security, as well as the South African Police Service, were monitoring the situation.

