Protesting CPUT students assemble for mass meeting at CT campus
Classes have been suspended for the rest of the week due to ongoing violent protests.
CAPE TOWN - Protesting students from Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) were assembling at the university’s Cape Town campus for a mass meeting.
Classes were suspended for the rest of the week due to ongoing violent protests.
#CPUTProtests students are gathering at the university’s district 6 campus. The mass meeting sees students from all the campuses come together after 2 weeks of violent protests. Classes have been suspended for the week. JK pic.twitter.com/aAkQCW5OXP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2020
The students were protesting for additional residences and the insourcing of shuttle service providers amongst other things.
The SRC's Sikelela Msizazwe said talks between student leaders and management had broken down.
“The management has been constantly engaging the SRC but now we find ourselves in a position where even the SRC is suspended.”
Private security, as well as the South African Police Service, were monitoring the situation.
