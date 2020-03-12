Prasa to submit payment proposal to CoCT relating to municipal debt

A meeting scheduled for Thursday was postponed to a later date.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will soon submit a payment proposal to the City of Cape Town relating to their municipal debt.

The municipality disconnected electricity and water services at various Prasa offices across the city on Monday due to non-payment.

Prasa owes the city R114 million, of which R98 million is in arrears.

Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said: “The city suggested to us that we should send to them our proposed payment plan so that they know the basis of the negotiation. We will sit down together with our finance department and agree on what will be our best offer to the city.”