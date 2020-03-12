View all in Latest
Prasa to submit payment proposal to CoCT relating to municipal debt

A meeting scheduled for Thursday was postponed to a later date.

A view inside the Prasa repair depot on 28 May 2018, where trains are fixed, renovated and parts are shipped off for off-site repairs. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
A view inside the Prasa repair depot on 28 May 2018, where trains are fixed, renovated and parts are shipped off for off-site repairs. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will soon submit a payment proposal to the City of Cape Town relating to their municipal debt.

A meeting scheduled for Thursday was postponed to a later date.

The municipality disconnected electricity and water services at various Prasa offices across the city on Monday due to non-payment.

Prasa owes the city R114 million, of which R98 million is in arrears.

Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said: “The city suggested to us that we should send to them our proposed payment plan so that they know the basis of the negotiation. We will sit down together with our finance department and agree on what will be our best offer to the city.”

