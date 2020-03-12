Prasa to submit payment proposal to CoCT relating to municipal debt
A meeting scheduled for Thursday was postponed to a later date.
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will soon submit a payment proposal to the City of Cape Town relating to their municipal debt.
A meeting scheduled for Thursday was postponed to a later date.
The municipality disconnected electricity and water services at various Prasa offices across the city on Monday due to non-payment.
Prasa owes the city R114 million, of which R98 million is in arrears.
Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said: “The city suggested to us that we should send to them our proposed payment plan so that they know the basis of the negotiation. We will sit down together with our finance department and agree on what will be our best offer to the city.”
More in Local
-
Protesting CPUT students march on Parliament, hand over memorandum
-
DA loses another councillor as Johan Jansen resigns in Tshwane
-
ANCYL threatens protest at quarantine site for South Africans coming from Wuhan
-
JSE sees another major drop, rand under pressure over COVID-19 fears
-
PIC report finds board not up to standard, execs abused positions
-
Pupil hospitalised after being stabbed at Eerste River school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.