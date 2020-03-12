PIC report finds board not up to standard, execs abused positions
The report implicated a number of current and former senior executives in flouting processes when making investment decisions.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has released the much-anticipated report into allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
The president set up the inquiry in October last year, with retired Justice Lex Mpati, former Reserve Bank Governer Gill Marcus and asset manager Emmanuel Lediga as commissioners.
The Presidency's Khusela Diko: "The report is available on the Presidency's website and makes a number of detailed findings in various areas relating to the investment decision of the Public Investment Corporation, the allegations of undue benefit, conflict of interest and personal gain in various transactions that were undertaken by the PIC."
#PICReport finds that management failed to an extent, the board was not up to scratch in performing the duties.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2020
#PICReport finds that senior executives abused their positions at the PIC at the expense of the workers and flouting processes in the investments made at the PIC. @BongaDlulane— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2020
