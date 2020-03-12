View all in Latest
PIC report finds board not up to standard, execs abused positions

The report implicated a number of current and former senior executives in flouting processes when making investment decisions.

The commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) got underway on Monday, 21 January 2018. Picture: SABC Digital News/youtube.com
The commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) got underway on Monday, 21 January 2018. Picture: SABC Digital News/youtube.com
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has released the much-anticipated report into allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The president set up the inquiry in October last year, with retired Justice Lex Mpati, former Reserve Bank Governer Gill Marcus and asset manager Emmanuel Lediga as commissioners.

The report implicated a number of current and former senior executives in flouting processes when making investment decisions.

The Presidency's Khusela Diko: "The report is available on the Presidency's website and makes a number of detailed findings in various areas relating to the investment decision of the Public Investment Corporation, the allegations of undue benefit, conflict of interest and personal gain in various transactions that were undertaken by the PIC."

