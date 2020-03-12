View all in Latest
NRCS: 96% of pilchards with canning deficiency recalled

Last month, the NRCS instructed traders across the country to remove 12 brands of the tinned fish following a canning defect.

Pilchards in tomato sauce. Picture: Janice Healing/EWN
Pilchards in tomato sauce. Picture: Janice Healing/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) on Wednesday said at least 96% of the pilchards in tomato and chili sauce produced by a Cape Town-based manufacturer have now been recalled.

Last month, the NRCS instructed traders across the country to remove 12 brands of the tinned fish following a canning defect. The 400-gram cans were compromised on the production line at West Point Processors during a filling process.

The regulator said only 4.3% of the compromised cans remained unaccounted for.

“We can confirm to the consumers that in terms of the recall, it’s going quite well and we have recalled quite a lot of the product. And we want to assure the public that the regulator is doing everything possible to ensure that the product has been recalled,” the NRCS’ Meisie Katz said.

Katz said West Point Processors stopped using the production line that damaged the cans.

“Currently the line is not working at all, we have stopped it.”

The regulator reiterated that no cases of food poisoning were reported.

WATCH: 'Pilchards recall a proactive measure' - NRCS

