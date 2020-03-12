NPA now considering case docket relating to Enock Mpianzi’s death

Over the weekend, North West police announced that they had finalised their investigation into Mpianzi's death.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng director of national prosecutions is now considering the case docket relating to the death of Parktown Boys’ High leaner Enock Mpianzi.

The 13-year-old pupil died in January on a school camp after a makeshift raft he and other learners had built collapsed in the Crocodile River at the Nyathi Bush Resort in Brits.

A forensic probe has found that some of the teachers and the resort be held responsible for Mpianzi's death.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane said: “We can confirm as the NPA that the docket into the death of Enock Mpianzi is with the office of the director of public prosecutions in North Gauteng and it was brought to the NPA for a decision. We cannot share details contained in the docket as the matter under consideration.”

