NPA now considering case docket relating to Enock Mpianzi’s death
Over the weekend, North West police announced that they had finalised their investigation into Mpianzi's death.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng director of national prosecutions is now considering the case docket relating to the death of Parktown Boys’ High leaner Enock Mpianzi.
Over the weekend, North West police announced that they had finalised their investigation into Mpianzi's death.
The 13-year-old pupil died in January on a school camp after a makeshift raft he and other learners had built collapsed in the Crocodile River at the Nyathi Bush Resort in Brits.
A forensic probe has found that some of the teachers and the resort be held responsible for Mpianzi's death.
The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane said: “We can confirm as the NPA that the docket into the death of Enock Mpianzi is with the office of the director of public prosecutions in North Gauteng and it was brought to the NPA for a decision. We cannot share details contained in the docket as the matter under consideration.”
WATCH: Gross negligence from school and camp to blame for Enock Mpianzi's death - Report
More in Local
-
PIC report finds board not up to standard, execs abused positions
-
Pupil hospitalised after being stabbed at Eerste River school
-
Unpaid NSFAS allowances one of reasons behind CPUT protest
-
Cogta Dept backs Gauteng govt's move to dissolve Tshwane council
-
Mbalula hits back at Kweyama over claims he dissolved Prasa board illegally
-
WC govt sets R98m aside towards building houses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.