Mbalula hits back at Kweyama over claims he dissolved Prasa board illegally

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama was disgruntled and lying to the Zondo commission inquiry because he fired the board for incompetence.

SOSHANGUVE - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has hit back at former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama who accused him of dissolving the board illegally.

Mbalula said Kweyama was disgruntled and lying to the Zondo commission inquiry because he fired them for incompetence.

Mbalula said he stood by his decision and was willing to defend it in court.

Mbalula said Kweyama had a personal vendetta against him: “…and then she left me there at Scopa. Where am I meeting her now? I am meeting her at the Zondo Commission because the Zondo commission is a place for everybody to urinate there because they are bored. That is what they are doing.”

Kweyama accused Mbalula of firing the board last year because they resisted his attempts to flout processes to irregularly appoint a CEO.

Mbalula said this was a lie: “…to challenge my authority and my point of illegality as a minister, she was supposed to go to court. What’s stopping her?”

Mbalula said he was willing to return to the commission of inquiry if called.