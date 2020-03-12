Mbalula ‘concerned’ about commuters being exposed to coronavirus
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he had faith in government preparations to fight the pandemic led by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
SOSHANGUVE - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was concerned about the possible outbreak of the COVID-19 virus particularly with passengers who used public transport.
Mbalula said he had faith in government preparations to fight the pandemic led by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
Millions of South African's use public transport daily to reach their various destinations.
WATCH: Here’s how the repatriation of SA citizens from Wuhan will be managed
With the number of confirmed cases in the country rising, government continued to appeal to South Africans to be extra cautious.
Mbalula said he knew the public transport system was strained and prone to overcrowding.
He said commuters must be extra careful with their hygiene.
“That is why we are advised to follow some health measures that we need to follow as a society. We need to clean our hands and no longer greet by kissing at random. We need to greet properly because this thing is not airborne.”
Mbalula said commuters must not panic because government had plans in place to fight the coronavirus.
WATCH: Confused about coronavirus? NICD answers key questions
More in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: Mkhize says FS COVID-19 infection misinterpreted
-
Protesting CPUT students march on Parliament, hand over memorandum
-
DA loses another councillor as Johan Jansen resigns in Tshwane
-
Prasa to submit payment proposal to CoCT relating to municipal debt
-
ANCYL threatens protest at quarantine site for South Africans coming from Wuhan
-
JSE sees another major drop, rand under pressure over COVID-19 fears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.