Mbalula ‘concerned’ about commuters being exposed to coronavirus

SOSHANGUVE - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was concerned about the possible outbreak of the COVID-19 virus particularly with passengers who used public transport.

Mbalula said he had faith in government preparations to fight the pandemic led by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Millions of South African's use public transport daily to reach their various destinations.

With the number of confirmed cases in the country rising, government continued to appeal to South Africans to be extra cautious.

Mbalula said he knew the public transport system was strained and prone to overcrowding.

He said commuters must be extra careful with their hygiene.

“That is why we are advised to follow some health measures that we need to follow as a society. We need to clean our hands and no longer greet by kissing at random. We need to greet properly because this thing is not airborne.”

Mbalula said commuters must not panic because government had plans in place to fight the coronavirus.

