Makhura visits 9 communities to explain why Tshwane council was dissolved

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura and his MECs have visited nine communities in Tshwane to explain their decision to dissolve the council and place the metro under administration.

The decision was taken last week following weeks of political turmoil.

The Economic Freedom Fighters and African National Congress have tried on several occasions to oust the Democratic Alliance (DA) through motions of no confidence but their attempts have failed.

Makhura said their decision still stood: “Should we sit back and watch and watch for another 18 months? No, we will not do that, and the Constitution does point out what to do when you have this situation.”

The administrators will be appointed and thereafter by-elections will be held within 90 days.

However, it remains to be seen if the government will succeed after the DA hinted at a court challenge saying the processes was unlawful.