EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 are as follows:

Lotto: 04, 17, 22, 34, 38, 46 B: 06

Lotto Plus 1: 07, 15, 30, 34, 43, 49 B: 44

Lotto Plu2: 05, 11, 30, 39, 40, 51 B: 02

For more, visit the Ithuba National Lottery website.