JSE sees another major drop, rand under pressure over COVID-19 fears
The local bourse followed international markets with some equities under major pressure.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has seen another major drop with the All-Share losing around 9% of its value, now trading at around 44,471 points.
The local bourse has followed international markets with some equities under major pressure.
The oil price has also dropped, with Sasol losing significant ground, down almost 43%.
To make matters worse, the rand was still under pressure, trading around R16.51 to the dollar around and R20.83 to the pound.
Meanwhile, trading resumed on the New York Stock Exchange after a 15-minute suspension.
US stocks sold off sharply for the second straight day after President Donald Trump banned European travel to the United States.
Wall Street investors were worried about the scale of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences.
Trading on Wall Street's three main indexes was halted moments after the opening bell on Thursday as the S&P 500 slipped 7%, setting off an automatic 15-minute cut.
More in Business
-
PIC report finds board not up to standard, execs abused positions
-
PSCBC: Row over public sector wage bill could end up in ConCourt
-
Amcu to give an update on talks with Labour Registrar
-
Rand hammered by growing impact of coronavirus
-
NRCS: 96% of pilchards with canning deficiency recalled
-
Eskom: Koeberg plant back online, but load shedding continues
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.