Herzlia closes 8 campuses as precaution over possible COVID-19 case
The independent school's management said that a parent was now showing signs of illness after attending an overseas event where he was exposed to possible COVID-19 cases.
CAPE TOWN - Eight of the United Herzlia School campuses have been closed following possible coronavirus exposure.
The man's children attended the school this past week.
Laboratory test results of the parent were expected on Friday.
Executive director Andries van Renssen said that they did not want to cause unnecessary panic, but as a precautionary measure decided to close the schools for the rest of the week.
"We believe that it's the responsible and prudent thing to do especially given that our primary concern is and always will be the well-being of the children in our care. Our teachers will be using this time to prepare for online learning should the need arise."
