Go

FS Health Dept: Pelonomi Hospital ready to admit COVID-19 patients

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that a 32-year-old Free State man came into contact with a person who returned from abroad.

This handout illustration image obtained 27 February 2020 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a transmission electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the US, as virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab - the spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Picture: AFP.
This handout illustration image obtained 27 February 2020 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a transmission electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the US, as virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab - the spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Picture: AFP.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Health Department said the Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein was well-equipped and ready to admit COVID-19 patients.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that a 32-year-old Free State man came into contact with a person who returned from abroad.

WATCH: Confused about coronavirus? NICD answers key questions

Mkhize announced on Thursday morning that the country now had 17 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The provincial Health Department's Mondli Mvambi said the patient was yet to be admitted.

“Since the minister has made the announcement, we have never looked back. We have escalated our state of preparedness from equipment, to personnel in the eventuality that should we have to admit a patient, we are able to receive that patient inline with NICD guidelines and the WHO. And we are sure, should we receive a patient, we should be able to dispense our responsibility, accordingly.”

WATCH: In 2 minutes: Why no one in SA should panic about Coronavirus

