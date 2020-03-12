FS Health Dept: Pelonomi Hospital ready to admit COVID-19 patients

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that a 32-year-old Free State man came into contact with a person who returned from abroad.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Health Department said the Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein was well-equipped and ready to admit COVID-19 patients.

Mkhize announced on Thursday morning that the country now had 17 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The provincial Health Department's Mondli Mvambi said the patient was yet to be admitted.

“Since the minister has made the announcement, we have never looked back. We have escalated our state of preparedness from equipment, to personnel in the eventuality that should we have to admit a patient, we are able to receive that patient inline with NICD guidelines and the WHO. And we are sure, should we receive a patient, we should be able to dispense our responsibility, accordingly.”

