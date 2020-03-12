FS Health Dept: Pelonomi Hospital ready to admit COVID-19 patients
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that a 32-year-old Free State man came into contact with a person who returned from abroad.
JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Health Department said the Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein was well-equipped and ready to admit COVID-19 patients.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that a 32-year-old Free State man came into contact with a person who returned from abroad.
WATCH: Confused about coronavirus? NICD answers key questions
Mkhize announced on Thursday morning that the country now had 17 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The provincial Health Department's Mondli Mvambi said the patient was yet to be admitted.
“Since the minister has made the announcement, we have never looked back. We have escalated our state of preparedness from equipment, to personnel in the eventuality that should we have to admit a patient, we are able to receive that patient inline with NICD guidelines and the WHO. And we are sure, should we receive a patient, we should be able to dispense our responsibility, accordingly.”
WATCH: In 2 minutes: Why no one in SA should panic about Coronavirus
More in Local
-
NICD constantly updating testing criteria for COVID-19
-
5 Sassa officials appear in KZN court over fraud
-
Protesting CPUT students assemble for mass meeting at CT campus
-
PSCBC: Row over public sector wage bill could end up in ConCourt
-
Makhura visits 9 communities to explain why Tshwane council was dissolved
-
SA will not implement travel bans over COVID-19 just yet - Mthembu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.