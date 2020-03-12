Mbalula instructs lawyers to write to Zondo inquiry after being implicated

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has now instructed his lawyers to write to the state capture commission because he was not informed that more evidence would be presented allegedly incriminating him in wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama told the Zondo commission that Mbalula unlawfully dissolved the board. Kweyama indicated that she would give more details about Mbalula’s involvement in the coming days.

The minister described the allegations levelled against him by Kweyama as lies and slander.

In an early morning statement on Thursday, Mbalula indicated that his lawyers were writing a letter to address what he called “this worrisome development”.

“I have learnt with surprise through the media that evidence will be led before the commission, which includes testimony of former chairperson of the Prasa interim board. I wish to state categorically that this was the first time I became aware that a witness intends to implicate me,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula said he was not notified in writing by the commission’s legal team that he would be implicated as outlined in the rules of the inquiry.

He said this specific matter regarding his decision to dissolve the board was expected to be heard in the Western Cape High Court in the coming weeks.

Mbalula said he remained committed to making himself available to clarify the decisions he made as transport minister.