Family 'left numb' after 3 siblings die in Golden Highway crash
A taxi collided head-on with another vehicle which was transporting the pupils from Robertsham Primary School on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of three siblings killed in the Golden Highway crash near Soweto said they were ripped apart by the children’s untimely deaths.
A taxi collided head-on with another vehicle, which was transporting the pupils from Robertsham Primary School on Wednesday. Nine other people were also killed in that crash.
It’s understood the three siblings - aged six, 10 and 11 - were on their way to school when their transport collided with a taxi.
These are the 3 children who were among the 12 killed in Wednesday's vehicle accident in Eldorado Park. Lashay Goodall (10) - Grade 5, Learyn Goodall (11) - Grade 6 and Aiden Goodall (6) - Grade 1 are all siblings who attended the same school.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2020
Pics: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/hCvODLUVlS
Family spokesperson Noel Maart said the family has been left numb.
“The mother is very devastated that all her children died in the accident,” Maart said.
Maart said they hoped the authorities would get to the bottom of what exactly caused the accident.
“Our plea goes out to the rest of the transport sector and drivers on the road to drive safely. They have no idea how hard it is to lose children like this from one household,” he said.
Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo visited the affected family in Eldorado Park on Wednesday, saying authorities were investigating the crash.
More in Local
-
Official suspended after calling on Mkhwebane to resign to meet with lawyers
-
Tom Hanks in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 11 March 2020
-
8 Life Esidimeni patients still missing, claims DA
-
Armed gunmen attack EMS crew in Khayelitsha
-
Housing activists object to CoCT renewal of Rondebosch golf course lease
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.