Building at UKZN’s Edgewood Campus set alight
The university’s vice-chancellor professor Nana Poku confirmed the arson in a letter to students and staff.
DURBAN - An examination and lecture building at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)’s Edgewood Campus in Pinetown was set alight on Wednesday night.
Poku said the crime was an act of cowardice aimed at intimidating staff and students as the university attempted to rebuild its brand following weeks of protests this year.
The vice-chancellor said there were factions at UKZN, which were determined to disrupt efforts aimed at rooting out corruption and lawlessness.
He said the attack on university property was an attempt to intimidate those who are trying to ensure the university’s sustainability and heighten its national and international standing.
The SRC’s Busiswa Mvelase said the fire was set during load shedding and called on the university to deploy more effective surveillance measures.
“We are against the burning of buildings especially because there was no strike yesterday. We don’t know who's behind it and we don’t know why,” she said.
The damage to university infrastructure since the start of this year’s disruptions is estimated at over R31 million.
