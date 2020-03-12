Eskom: Koeberg plant back online, but load shedding continues

The unit tripped earlier this week which resulted in the latest bout of severe load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Thursday said although unit one at its Koeberg plant was back online, the power utility had to wait until Sunday for clearance before it would be able to produce electricity.

The unit tripped earlier this week, which resulted in the latest bout of severe load shedding.

Stage four was expected to continue until at least on Friday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “The faulty pump at the Koeberg plant has now been repaired and it’s back in service. However, Eskom is now in the process of obtaining regulatory approval in order to return the whole unit back to service by Sunday.”