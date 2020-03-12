Eskom: Koeberg plant back online, but load shedding continues
The unit tripped earlier this week which resulted in the latest bout of severe load shedding.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Thursday said although unit one at its Koeberg plant was back online, the power utility had to wait until Sunday for clearance before it would be able to produce electricity.
The unit tripped earlier this week, which resulted in the latest bout of severe load shedding.
Stage four was expected to continue until at least on Friday.
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “The faulty pump at the Koeberg plant has now been repaired and it’s back in service. However, Eskom is now in the process of obtaining regulatory approval in order to return the whole unit back to service by Sunday.”
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 11, 2020
Date: 11 March 2020
Stage 4 loadshedding continues until Friday.@News24 @TimesLIVE @eNCA @iol @SABCNewsOnline @TheCitizen_News @SAfmRadio @POWER987News @ukhozi_fm @METROFMSA @ewnupdates @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/eCxi4VBmhd
More in Business
-
Mbalula instructs lawyers to write to Zondo inquiry after being implicated
-
Rand weakens as coronavirus worries weigh
-
Zikalala: COVID-19 effects already being felt by local tourism industry
-
DA hits out at Mabuza for downplaying IPP contribution to power grid
-
Stage 4 load shedding to continue through to Friday - Eskom
-
PSCBC: No regulation that allows govt to renege on wage agreement
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.