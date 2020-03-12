Coronavirus: Religious gatherings such as in Moria ‘concerning’
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said he is concerned about upcoming religious events that involve people gathering en mass, making them vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19.
JOHANNESBURG - With the Easter holidays coming up next month, health officials have raised concerns about the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) during mass religious gatherings.
Every year, tens of thousands of worshippers head to Moria in Limpopo for the Zion Christian Church (or ZCC) pilgrimage.
Many congregants also come from other African countries in order to attend the gathering.
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said he was concerned about upcoming religious events that involved people gathering en mass, making them vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will be meeting with health MECs from all provinces at 6 pm on Thursday to discuss the government's strategy after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic.
Masuku said the concerns about public gatherings would also be discussed at the meeting.
“The one thing that I’m certain about is that when we come out of the meeting, the National Health Council will be able to develop a guideline that will take us forward,” the MEC said.
It was not yet clear whether government will follow Lesotho, the US, and India by declaring travel restrictions for South Africa.
By Wednesday, South Africa had 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
WATCH: Confused about coronavirus? NICD answers key questions
More in Local
-
Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 17
-
Eskom: Koeberg plant back online, but load shedding continues
-
Mkhize to meet with all health MECs over coronavirus outbreak
-
CARTOON: One Good Reason for the PP to Go
-
Tygerberg Hospital sets up coronavirus isolation unit
-
Mbalula instructs lawyers to write to Zondo inquiry after being implicated
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.