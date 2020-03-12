View all in Latest
DA loses another councillor as Johan Jansen resigns in Tshwane

Johan Jansen has resigned after 17 years on the Tshwane council.

Democratic Alliance (DA) logo. Picture: Democratic Alliance Gauteng Facebook page.
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has lost yet another councilor.

Johan Jansen has resigned after 17 years on the Tshwane council.

The party has been losing many senior members.

In Johannesburg, the party's caucus leader Funzela Ngobeni recently resigned.

There were other staff members who also left since the beginning of this year, from the communications manager to the chief of staff in the leaders' office.

Jansen explained why he decided to resign.

"It's been on my mind for some time. I'm turning 77-years-old next week and things in Tshwane have unfortunately turned very sour over the past five months. The ANC and the EFF have joined forces and disrupted six of our meetings."

