CT police hunting gunmen who robbed ambulance in Khayelitsha

The provincial Health Department's Deanna Bessick said that one of the attackers fired shots through the ambulance door.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are still hunting the gunmen who attacked an ambulance in Khayelitsha this week.

Two paramedics stopped at a residence in the Makhaza area in the early hours of Wednesday morning to collect medical equipment.

But what was meant to be a brief visit, nearly cost their lives.

After stopping in Makhaza, one paramedic went inside the residence while the driver kept a lookout in the vehicle.

It wasn't long before three armed suspects pitched up.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana explained what happened next: "The driver was approached by three armed suspects who robbed him of his equipment as well as medical equipment."

The provincial Health Department's Deanna Bessick said that one of the attackers fired shots through the ambulance door.

A bullet grazed the driver's leg.

"Nearby ambulances responded to the incident and the attackers fled the scene. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported and counselling has been offered."

Arrests have yet to be made.

More in Local

