Coronavirus: Govt publishes guidelines for childcare facilities & schools

South Africa recorded its first coronavirus case on 5 March.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education has on Thursday published a set of guidelines for all childcare facilities and schools amid the coronavirus outbreak.

These guidelines include information on travel, hygiene, educating children and staff on coronavirus, what action to take when a case is confirmed in a childcare facility or school, stopping or slowing the spread of respiratory infectious diseases - including the coronavirus.

