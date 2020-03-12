Coronavirus: Govt publishes guidelines for childcare facilities & schools

4 Wits students partially suspended over accommodation protests
South Africa recorded its first coronavirus case on 5 March.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education has on Thursday published a set of guidelines for all childcare facilities and schools amid the coronavirus outbreak.
These guidelines include information on travel, hygiene, educating children and staff on coronavirus, what action to take when a case is confirmed in a childcare facility or school, stopping or slowing the spread of respiratory infectious diseases - including the coronavirus.
Guidelines for Childcare Facilities and Schools by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
