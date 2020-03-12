Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 17

This is an additional four cases from Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday announced that South Africa now has 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). This is an additional four cases from Wednesday.

The new four cases are from the following provinces:

KwaZulu-Natal: 1

A 38-year-ol male from Durban who lives in Turkey and was visiting his family in South Africa has tested positive. He had travelled to the UK and returned to SA on 7 March 2020.



MPUMALANGA: 1

A 27-year-old female from Mpumalanga who had travelled to the United States. She returned to South Africa on 7 March 2020.

GAUTENG: 1

A 43-year-old male from Johannesburg who had travelled to New York via Dubai and returned to South Africa on 8 March 2020.



FREE STATE: 1

A 32-year-old male who came into contact with a Chinese businessman. This is the first case of local transmission as all others have been by patients who had travelled abroad.