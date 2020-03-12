View all in Latest
Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 17

This is an additional four cases from Wednesday.

This handout illustration image obtained February 27, 2020 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab, SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19, the virus shown was isolated from a patient in the US. Picture: AFP.
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday announced that South Africa now has 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). This is an additional four cases from Wednesday.

The new four cases are from the following provinces:

KwaZulu-Natal: 1

A 38-year-ol male from Durban who lives in Turkey and was visiting his family in South Africa has tested positive. He had travelled to the UK and returned to SA on 7 March 2020.

MPUMALANGA: 1

A 27-year-old female from Mpumalanga who had travelled to the United States. She returned to South Africa on 7 March 2020.

GAUTENG: 1

A 43-year-old male from Johannesburg who had travelled to New York via Dubai and returned to South Africa on 8 March 2020.

FREE STATE: 1

A 32-year-old male who came into contact with a Chinese businessman. This is the first case of local transmission as all others have been by patients who had travelled abroad.

Timeline

