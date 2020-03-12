Cogta Dept backs Gauteng govt's move to dissolve Tshwane council

Last week, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced that the executive has taken the decision to dissolve the council.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Cooperative Governance has agreed with the Gauteng government that Tshwane should be placed under administration.

The move comes after weeks of political instability in the metro with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC)’s failed attempts to unseat the Democratic Alliance (DA) through a motion of no confidence.

Cooperative Governance Department spokesperson Lungi Mtshali said: “The minister has written back to the provincial executive on their decision to resolve the council.”

On Wednesday, Makhura and his MECs met residents explaining how and why they came to the decision.