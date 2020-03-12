ANCYL threatens protest at quarantine site for South Africans coming from Wuhan

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

ANCYL threatens protest at quarantine site for South Africans coming from Wuhan

One hundred and twenty-two citizens are expected to arrive in the country from the epicentre of the virus on Friday.

Picture: 123rf
Picture: 123rf
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG- As government prepares to officially announce the venue where South Africans from Wuhan, China will be quarantined, the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Limpopo said the location had better not be in that province.

One hundred and twenty-two citizens are expected to arrive in the country from the epicentre of the virus on Friday.

Government is on Thursday expected to announce a hotel near Polokwane as the quarantine site.

The country has recorded four new cases of the virus, bringing to 17 the number of people who have tested positive.

The ANCYL in Limpopo doesn’t want South Africans evacuated from China to be kept in the province.

The ANCYL’S Tonny Rachoene said the league couldn’t accept the evacuees because the province was overlooked in the past.

The ANCYL said should government insist on making the Limpopo hotel the quarantine site, they would march to the location in protest.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA