ANCYL threatens protest at quarantine site for South Africans coming from Wuhan

One hundred and twenty-two citizens are expected to arrive in the country from the epicentre of the virus on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG- As government prepares to officially announce the venue where South Africans from Wuhan, China will be quarantined, the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Limpopo said the location had better not be in that province.

Government is on Thursday expected to announce a hotel near Polokwane as the quarantine site.

The country has recorded four new cases of the virus, bringing to 17 the number of people who have tested positive.

The ANCYL in Limpopo doesn’t want South Africans evacuated from China to be kept in the province.

The ANCYL’S Tonny Rachoene said the league couldn’t accept the evacuees because the province was overlooked in the past.

The ANCYL said should government insist on making the Limpopo hotel the quarantine site, they would march to the location in protest.