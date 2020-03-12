ANCYL threatens protest at quarantine site for South Africans coming from Wuhan
One hundred and twenty-two citizens are expected to arrive in the country from the epicentre of the virus on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG- As government prepares to officially announce the venue where South Africans from Wuhan, China will be quarantined, the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Limpopo said the location had better not be in that province.
One hundred and twenty-two citizens are expected to arrive in the country from the epicentre of the virus on Friday.
Government is on Thursday expected to announce a hotel near Polokwane as the quarantine site.
The country has recorded four new cases of the virus, bringing to 17 the number of people who have tested positive.
The ANCYL in Limpopo doesn’t want South Africans evacuated from China to be kept in the province.
The ANCYL’S Tonny Rachoene said the league couldn’t accept the evacuees because the province was overlooked in the past.
The ANCYL said should government insist on making the Limpopo hotel the quarantine site, they would march to the location in protest.
More in Politics
-
DA loses another councillor as Johan Jansen resigns in Tshwane
-
PIC report finds board not up to standard, execs abused positions
-
Cogta Dept backs Gauteng govt's move to dissolve Tshwane council
-
Makhura visits 9 communities to explain why Tshwane council was dissolved
-
SA will not implement travel bans over COVID-19 just yet - Mthembu
-
Zuma-linked businessman Roy Moodley threatened Prasa officials, inquiry told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.