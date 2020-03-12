5 Sassa officials appear in KZN court over fraud

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

5 Sassa officials appear in KZN court over fraud

They have been granted R5,000 bail each and their matter will now be heard in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

Picture: 123rf
Picture: 123rf
54 minutes ago

DURBAN - Five South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) officials have appeared in the Mooi River magistrates court on Thursday in connection with fraudulent transactions of approximately R2 million.

They were granted R5,000 bail each and their matter will now be heard in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

The suspects were arrested Wednesday by the serious corruption unit of the Hawks.

KZN spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo: “It is alleged that the five allegedly processed the old age grant in the Mooi River local office and they opened their bank accounts in the Western Cape Postbank.”

The five suspects were arrested in different Sassa offices in Pietermaritzburg following a joint operation between the Hawks, Sassa investigators and the National Prosecuting Authority.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA