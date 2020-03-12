5 Sassa officials appear in KZN court over fraud

They have been granted R5,000 bail each and their matter will now be heard in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

DURBAN - Five South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) officials have appeared in the Mooi River magistrates court on Thursday in connection with fraudulent transactions of approximately R2 million.

They were granted R5,000 bail each and their matter will now be heard in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

The suspects were arrested Wednesday by the serious corruption unit of the Hawks.

KZN spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo: “It is alleged that the five allegedly processed the old age grant in the Mooi River local office and they opened their bank accounts in the Western Cape Postbank.”

The five suspects were arrested in different Sassa offices in Pietermaritzburg following a joint operation between the Hawks, Sassa investigators and the National Prosecuting Authority.