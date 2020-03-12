4 Wits students partially suspended over accommodation protests
Student representative council leader Thuto Gabaphethe said this was another attempt by the university’s management to silence them.
JOHANNESBURG - Wits University’s management has slapped a partial suspension on students who brought the institution to a standstill over the lack of accommodation.
At least four student leaders were served with letters of suspension on Wednesday and they're expected to attend disciplinary hearings soon.
Last week, demonstrators called on management to mobilise resources to deal with the housing crisis after it emerged that at least 200 students had been sleeping in libraries and bathrooms. The situation escalated after students forced their way through the doors of the Great Hall.
“We must reject the isolation that the university is placing on certain individuals that were involved in protest action,” he said.
But the university’s spokesperson Shirona Patel said those found guilty of misconduct would bear the consequences.
“Four individuals have been partially suspended, others have received final warnings which now reflect on their student records. Management is of the view that individuals who disrupt lectures and violate the rights of others must be held to account for their actions and as such the university is acting against those found guilty of misconduct,” Patel said.
