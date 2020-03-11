Mkhize: Don't be anxious about SA citizens returning from Wuhan

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Mkhize: Don't be anxious about SA citizens returning from Wuhan

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the minister held a briefing at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night as a plane left for China.

President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize (L) at a media briefing at OR Tambo International Airport on 10 March 2020 on the repatriation of 122 South Africans from Wuhan, China, following the COVID-19 outbreak. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.
President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize (L) at a media briefing at OR Tambo International Airport on 10 March 2020 on the repatriation of 122 South Africans from Wuhan, China, following the COVID-19 outbreak. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the operation to bring home 122 South Africans from Wuhan, China, is aimed at restoring calm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the minister held a briefing at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night as a plane left for China. A team of 15 officials is leading the mission to bring the group back.

“These are South Africans who were yearning to come back home and requested the government to help them to come back. So, it’s important for South Africans to know that this is a humanitarian exercise and we are actually trying to make sure that we are united with our South Africans and people must not feel so anxious about it,” Mkhize said.

He said the 122 South Africans had each tested negative for COVID-19.

“South Africans must not fight about it, be angry or fear it, we must just unite as South Africans. We are not bringing people because they’re sick; they’re healthy and there is no problem with them,” he said.

Details surrounding the group's return home including where they would be quarantined were still unclear.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA