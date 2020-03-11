Zondo inquiry resumes with focus on cash-strapped Prasa
Evidence leader Vas Soni said they would be dealing with the capture of the passenger rail agency and how it forked out millions to certain individuals even though they did not provide any services.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry has resumed on Wednesday with the focus on the broke state-owned entity, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).
First on the witness stand will be Autopax CEO Tiro Holele and Prasa's general manager for group compliance Jacob Rakgoathe.
Soni has told commission chairperson Raymond Zondo that the railway agency was under the leadership of Lucky Montana when the alleged corruption took place.
WATCH LIVE: State capture inquiry zooms in on Prasa
