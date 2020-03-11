Zikalala: COVID-19 effects already being felt by local tourism industry

Seven of the thirteen people being treated for the virus were from KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the effects of the coronavirus were already being felt on the local tourism industry.

Seven of the thirteen people being treated for the virus were from the province.

Zikalala said concerns over the virus, which initially spread from China in December last year, had led to a decline in leisure bookings and an increase in cancellations.

Zikalala said the economy of KwaZulu-Natal was already taking a knock because of COVID-19.

“Economically, we are already experiencing a decline in an influx of people travelling to the country and that is marked by fewer bookings and flight cancellations.”

Zikalala said the provincial government was now looking for guidance from national government about whether it should go ahead with international conferences scheduled to take place in the province.

He said despite the challenges, calm should prevail as all the identified cases were being dealt with adequately.