Go

WC govt to spend R4bn on safety projects over three years

This priority aims to achieve safe and cohesive communities over time through a reduction in violent crime as measured by a decrease in the murder rate.

Western Cape MEC of Finance & Economic Opportunities David Maynier. Picture: @DavidMaynier/Twitter
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Over the next three years, the Western Cape government will be spending R4 billion on safety projects. Much of it will go towards recruiting and training hundreds of law enforcement officers.

Finance MEC David Maynier presented the province's R73 billion budget on Tuesday.

This priority aims to achieve safe and cohesive communities over time through a reduction in violent crime as measured by a decrease in the murder rate.

Maynier said the funding would implement an evidence-based and holistic response to violence in the province with a sense of urgency.

“We will be spending an estimated R224 billion over the medium term [and] we have also allocated R1.1 billion over the medium term to deploy more law enforcement officers to fight crime, especially violent crime,” he said.

Maynier announced more investment in the economy to drive job creation. He also promised to ensure that the infrastructure is maintained and upgraded.

