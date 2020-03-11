WC dams at best levels in four years

However, the Water Department said that there were still high-risk municipalities like Beaufort West, Prince Albert, Laingsburg, Kannaland and Mossel Bay.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's average dam level was significantly higher than it was at this time last year.

However, there were still drought concerns in the Central Karoo and the Garden Route.

The Water and Sanitation Department on Wednesday gave an update on the water situation in the province.

The province's average dam level was the best it's been in four years.

In March 2018, the dams were as low as 22% collectively.

Last year, the figure rose to 51% and this year it's at 62%.

However, the Water Department said that there were still high-risk municipalities like Beaufort West, Prince Albert, Laingsburg, Kannaland and Mossel Bay.

Provincial head Rashid Khan said there were a number of interventions in place.

"Ground water should be part of the regimen, surface water, desalination... we've put in desalination plants."

He said that the department had a zero-tolerance stance on illegal water use, with the Blue Scorpions dealing with non-compliance and in some instances imposing hefty fines.