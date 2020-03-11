View all in Latest
[WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt

Eskom has begun collecting what's owed to them by repossessing property from the Emfuleni municipality.

emfuleni-municipal-cars-seized-Twitter-video-screengrab-Sikonathi-Mantshantsha
emfuleni-municipal-cars-seized-Twitter-video-screengrab-Sikonathi-Mantshantsha
19 hours ago

Furniture and dozens of vehicles belonging to the municipality in Vanderbijlpark were seized on Monday morning to help settle its unpaid debt owed to Eskom.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha posted a video on his Twitter account, showing property being removed from the municipal offices.

In total, Emfuleni owes Eskom R2.3 billion, according to Mantshantsha.

In 2018, a court judgment ruled that Eskom could recover R615 million in this debt from the municipality.

The Emfuleni local municipality is one of three local municipalities comprising the Sedibeng District in Gauteng.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt

