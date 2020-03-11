[WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt
Eskom has begun collecting what's owed to them by repossessing property from the Emfuleni municipality.
Furniture and dozens of vehicles belonging to the municipality in Vanderbijlpark were seized on Monday morning to help settle its unpaid debt owed to Eskom.
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha posted a video on his Twitter account, showing property being removed from the municipal offices.
Sheriff of the Court removing municipal property to enforce judgement for the non-payment of @Eskom_SA R635 million debt by the Emfuleni Local Municipality right now. This is at the main municipality building at Vanderbijlpark pic.twitter.com/JR4sz0Br8g— SikonathiMantshantsh (@SikonathiM) March 10, 2020
RELATED: Not a single WC municipality among Eskom defaulters
In total, Emfuleni owes Eskom R2.3 billion, according to Mantshantsha.
In 2018, a court judgment ruled that Eskom could recover R615 million in this debt from the municipality.
The Emfuleni local municipality is one of three local municipalities comprising the Sedibeng District in Gauteng.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt
