Travelling overseas puts you at risk of contracting COVID-19 - Netcare CEO
Seven people tested positive for the coronavirus in South Africa but government and the private sector said there was no need for panic.
JOHANNESBURG - Netcare Group’s CEO Richard Friedland is advising South Africans not to travel to places where there has been a communal outbreak of COVID-19.
Seven people tested positive for the coronavirus in South Africa but government and the private sector said there was no need for panic.
Government has not imposed any travel restrictions for now and the Department of Transport said it was monitoring developments closely.
Eyewitness News sat down with Friedland on Tuesday to discuss the global outbreak of the disease that has claimed more than 4,000 lives globally.
WATCH: 5 things Netcare is doing to curb spread of COVID-19
With the Easter holidays coming up next month, many South Africans are apprehensive about travelling abroad.
Friedland said travelling overseas put people at risk of contracting the coronavirus and passing it on to others.
“When you come back, you may or may not be well - it is incumbent on you to isolate yourself for up to 14 days and we don’t think that at this time, one should expose oneself to that risk,” he said.
He said now was the time for early and decisive intervention.
“As South Africans, this is a ‘Thuma Mina’ moment, we need to stand together and work together and prevent the spread into our more vulnerable communities and rid South Africa of coronavirus,” Friedland said
The Netcare Group CEO said South Africans had good reason to worry about the outbreak and to avoid careless behaviour.
Friedland compared it to taking out insurance, being cautious and prepared rather than regretting it later.
More in Local
-
MPs raise concerns over disregarding of laws, by-laws by CT refugees
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 10 March 2020
-
Competition Commission ‘hopeful’ of agreements with MTN, Telkom on data costs
-
Mkhize: Don't be anxious about SA citizens returning from Wuhan
-
EFF to head to ConCourt to appeal CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane
-
Eskom wins appeal bid against Nersa over 2018/19 tariff hike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.