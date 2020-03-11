Travelling overseas puts you at risk of contracting COVID-19 - Netcare CEO

Seven people tested positive for the coronavirus in South Africa but government and the private sector said there was no need for panic.

JOHANNESBURG - Netcare Group’s CEO Richard Friedland is advising South Africans not to travel to places where there has been a communal outbreak of COVID-19.

Government has not imposed any travel restrictions for now and the Department of Transport said it was monitoring developments closely.

Eyewitness News sat down with Friedland on Tuesday to discuss the global outbreak of the disease that has claimed more than 4,000 lives globally.

With the Easter holidays coming up next month, many South Africans are apprehensive about travelling abroad.

Friedland said travelling overseas put people at risk of contracting the coronavirus and passing it on to others.

“When you come back, you may or may not be well - it is incumbent on you to isolate yourself for up to 14 days and we don’t think that at this time, one should expose oneself to that risk,” he said.

He said now was the time for early and decisive intervention.

“As South Africans, this is a ‘Thuma Mina’ moment, we need to stand together and work together and prevent the spread into our more vulnerable communities and rid South Africa of coronavirus,” Friedland said

The Netcare Group CEO said South Africans had good reason to worry about the outbreak and to avoid careless behaviour.

Friedland compared it to taking out insurance, being cautious and prepared rather than regretting it later.