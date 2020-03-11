Stage 4 load shedding to continue through to Friday - Eskom

Eskom moved from stage one to implementing stage four for the second day in a row, saying that emergency generating reserves were constrained.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has extended the implementation of stage 4 load shedding to Friday.

The power utility said that a trip at the Koeberg power station's unit one and loss of generation capacity were to blame.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Eskom is in the process of obtaining regulatory approval in order to return the whole unit back to service by Sunday. We, therefore, envisage that we will start generating electricity form that unit on Sunday. As for the rest, we are getting some generating units back to service starting this evening."

Eskom said that it continues to appeal to South Africans to use electricity sparingly to ease pressure on the grid.