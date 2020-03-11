SA to receive donations from US, Germany to help fight COVID-19 spread

Thirteen cases have been confirmed in this country so far, with at least one person critical in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government will be receiving donations from at least two countries to help address concerns, education and testing around the coronavirus.

Thirteen cases have been confirmed in the country so far, with at least one person critical in Gauteng.

The newly recorded cases were of patients who recently travelled from countries including Turkey, Italy, Switzerland and Germany.

The United States was the latest country to pledge money to South Africa in a bid to curb the spreading of coronavirus.

The US government, through its agency for international development, committed about R8 million to support the country's risk communication and community engagement plan.

WATCH: Confused about coronavirus? NICD answers key questions

It expected the funds to go towards public communication, disinformation control and strengthening social mobilisation.

The German embassy, meanwhile, announced it would give the country R2.5 million for the procurement of coronavirus test kits.