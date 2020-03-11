PSCBC: No regulation that allows govt to renege on wage agreement
Confronted with an unprecedented situation, the PSCBC said that based on the provisions contained in the Labour Relations Act, the council did not have a process in place allowing parties to withdraw from the agreement.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) said there was no regulation in law that allowed the government to renege on a wage agreement with civil servants.
In an interview with Eyewitness News, the council’s general secretary Frikkie de Bruin detailed the process that follows the standoff between the state and its 1.3 million employees after the employer tabled a proposal to review a clause in the 2018 wage agreement.
Confronted with an unprecedented situation, the PSCBC said that based on the provisions contained in the Labour Relations Act, the council did not have a process in place allowing parties to withdraw from the agreement.
On the eve of the budget speech last month, the Department of Public Service and Administration tabled a review of clause 3.3 of the 2018 wage agreement, which adjusted workers’ salaries by between 5.5% and 4.5%.
Labour unions rejected the proposal.
As the 1 April implementation date approached, even the PSCBC was concerned about the standoff as De Bruin explained: “The employer may dishonour the agreement and not pay.”
Section 23 of the Labour Relations Act stated that a collective agreement bound all parties to it for the whole period of the collective agreement.
More in Business
-
DA ready to take fight to halt Eskom rescue plan all the way to ConCourt
-
Vodacom CEO calls on govt to speed up spectrum allocation
-
DA wants SA freed from Eskom monopoly as power cuts hits stage 4
-
Mbalula unlawfuly dissolved Prasa board, Zondo Inquiry told
-
Adidas, Puma warn of virus blows to 2020 business
-
Zondo inquiry resumes with focus on cash-strapped Prasa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.