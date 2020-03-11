EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 are as follows:

PowerBall: 06, 08, 24, 25, 50 PB: 10

PowerBall Plus: 02, 03, 15, 32, 36 PB: 05

