One of Gauteng's COVID-19 patients in critical condition - dept
The latest cases were confirmed earlier on Wednesday by the Health Ministry, with those infected having travelled from countries including Italy, Germany, Austria, Turkey and Switzerland.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has confirmed that one of the patients who had contracted the coronavirus was in a critical condition.
This came as officials dealt with six new cases in the country, bringing the total to 13 countrywide.
The latest cases were confirmed earlier on Wednesday by the Health Ministry, with those infected having travelled from countries including Italy, Germany, Austria, Turkey and Switzerland.
The Health Department's Kwara Kekana confirmed to EWN a short while ago that the Gauteng patient was critical.
But it would appear this latest information had not reached the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
The institute's Professor Cheryl Cohen spoke on 702 a short while ago on this.
"I've not been informed of anyone in a critical condition. Obviously I'm here in studio and not in the emergency operations centre, so as far as I know there's not anyone in a critical."
More in Local
-
Vodacom CEO calls on govt to speed up spectrum allocation
-
WC dams at best levels in four years
-
DA wants SA freed from Eskom monopoly as power cuts hits stage 4
-
Mbalula unlawfuly dissolved Prasa board, Zondo Inquiry told
-
Tygerberg Hospital ready to deal with escalation of COVID-19 cases in WC
-
George municipal manager to return to office after suspension deemed unlawful
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.