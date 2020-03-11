Ocean View congregants robbed at gunpoint in church
The robbery happened during a gathering at the Methodist Church in Zodiac Way on Monday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - Congregants at an Ocean View church were left shaken after a trio of armed men stormed into the building and robbed them.
The robbery happened during a gathering at the Methodist Church in Zodiac Way on Monday afternoon.
A group of international visitors from Alaska were also at the church on the day at the time of the attack.
No one was wounded during the robbery.
Reverend Olivia le Roux said the robbers jumped over the wall while they were inside the church.
“As we were busy preparing for lunch, people were in different groups and three men came over the walls after we had locked the front gate. One harassed one of the young people in the combi and the other two came into the hall and into the kitchen. One guy pointed the gun at one of the young people.”
Police said the armed men robbed congregants of their valuables and then fled the scene.
Just two weeks ago, the Ocean View community took to the streets to highlight the spate of crime in the area.
Residents were up in arms after the murder of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons who died after she was caught in a gang crossfire in Library Way.
On that same day, a homeless man was also gunned down.
More in Local
-
Makhura lashes DA in Tshwane for failing to deliver services on time
-
Vodacom CEO calls on govt to speed up spectrum allocation
-
WC dams at best levels in four years
-
One of Gauteng's COVID-19 patients in critical condition - dept
-
DA wants SA freed from Eskom monopoly as power cuts hits stage 4
-
Mbalula unlawfuly dissolved Prasa board, Zondo Inquiry told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.