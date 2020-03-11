Ocean View congregants robbed at gunpoint in church

The robbery happened during a gathering at the Methodist Church in Zodiac Way on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Congregants at an Ocean View church were left shaken after a trio of armed men stormed into the building and robbed them.

A group of international visitors from Alaska were also at the church on the day at the time of the attack.

No one was wounded during the robbery.

Reverend Olivia le Roux said the robbers jumped over the wall while they were inside the church.

“As we were busy preparing for lunch, people were in different groups and three men came over the walls after we had locked the front gate. One harassed one of the young people in the combi and the other two came into the hall and into the kitchen. One guy pointed the gun at one of the young people.”

Police said the armed men robbed congregants of their valuables and then fled the scene.

Just two weeks ago, the Ocean View community took to the streets to highlight the spate of crime in the area.

Residents were up in arms after the murder of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons who died after she was caught in a gang crossfire in Library Way.

On that same day, a homeless man was also gunned down.