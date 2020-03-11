Ngcobo massacre accused due in court in May

Court documents outline all the accused were members of the seven Angels Ministry Church. They targeted the police officers for their firearms, which they planned to use during robberies.

CAPE TOWN - A group of men accused of killing five Ngcobo police officers two years ago will be back in the dock in May.

The officers were gunned down in February 2018.

It's understood the accused cannot be linked to the death of a soldier who was also murdered on the same night the officers were attacked.

NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the state still planned to call 29 witnesses.



“When we take a case to court, we take it because we feel that we’ve got the evidence we can present before a court of law and believe it can secure a conviction,” Tyali said.

The trial was set to run from 11 May until 5 June 2020.