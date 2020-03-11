MPs raise concerns over disregarding of laws, by-laws by CT refugees
Members of Parliament's home affairs committee said refugees should comply with South Africa's laws and the by-laws of the City of Cape Town or they should be deported back to their countries of origin.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's home affairs committee on Tuesday said it supported government's decision to try to reintegrate protesting refugees back into the communities they came from.
The committee met with Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, the City of Cape Town, and other interested parties to try to find a solution on the matter and members raised serious concerns over the disregarding of laws and by-laws by the refugees.
Hundreds of foreigners have been living in a church and on the streets of Cape Town following a demonstration demanding assistance to leave South Africa due to xenophobia; other foreign nationals have also been protesting in Pretoria.
Members of the home affairs committee said refugees should comply with South Africa's laws and the by-laws of the City of Cape Town or they should be deported back to their countries of origin.
The committee was debating the issue following a briefing by Motsoaledi.
Committee chairperson Bongani Bongo said the refugees could not be allowed to disrupt the city's activities.
“[Refugees] who can’t respect domestic laws, who will fight with police and disrupt police stations, and disrupt the economic activity of the city - I was personally of the view that these people must be sent back to their respective homes,” Bongo said.
UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said laws should be respected and action should be taken at some point.
“Those that have been misled can be reintegrated into the country, but the criminal elements must be taken out of South Africa, it’s as simple as that. I understand that we espouse the values of Ubuntu [humanity], but there is so much that we can tolerate,” he said.
More in Local
-
Travelling overseas puts you at risk of contracting COVID-19 - Netcare CEO
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 10 March 2020
-
Competition Commission ‘hopeful’ of agreements with MTN, Telkom on data costs
-
Mkhize: Don't be anxious about SA citizens returning from Wuhan
-
EFF to head to ConCourt to appeal CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane
-
Eskom wins appeal bid against Nersa over 2018/19 tariff hike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.