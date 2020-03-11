Mbalula unlawfuly dissolved Prasa board, Zondo Inquiry told

Former board chair Khanyisile Kweyama was expected to tell the commission in the next few days in greater detail about how Mbalula wanted to appoint current Prasa administrator, Bongisizwe Mpondo, without following proper procedures.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula unlawfully dissolved the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board.

But that plan was scuppered when the former board resisted, which then led to Mbabula disbanding it in December.

Mpondo was now tasked with getting the broke state-owned entity out of its financial problems.

State capture evidence leader Vas Soni said: “If there is no board, then there is no accounting authority. Effectively, Mr Mpondo wears two hats; as the CEO on the one hand because he is in charge of the day-to-day operations, but because there is no board, he is effectively the accounting authority.”

