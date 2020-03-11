Maroleng takes SABC to court for defamation, reputation damage
Maroleng's lawyers said the public broadcaster has made a frivolous and baseless media statement about him in response to the papers he filed in the Johannesburg Labour Court, demanding his job back or R16 million.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Chris Maroleng is taking the corporation to court for defamation and reputational damage.
Maroleng accused CEO Madoda Mxakwe and board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini of conspiring to fire anyone they deemed a threat to them.
