Makhura: No turning back on move to dissolve Tshwane council

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and his MECs have been crisscrossing various areas in Tshwane to explain the decision to place the metro under administration.

FILE: Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
34 minutes ago

HAMMANSKRAAL - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that there was no turning back and the decision to dissolve the Tshwane council still stood.

The move was announced last week after weeks of political wrangling over the control of the metro.

The EFF and ANC had tried unsuccessfully to oust the DA through various motions of no confidence.

Makhura and his MECs have been crisscrossing various areas in Tshwane to explain the decision to place the metro under administration.

The premier started his meeting at the Mandisa Shiceka Clinic in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria earlier on Wednesday.

The facility was due to be opened last August but the work was incomplete.

Makhura blamed this on politicians who’d been fighting for control of the city.

"There are no politicians in charge, there's no mayoral committee, there's no mayor, there's no city manager, so the officials are on holiday and they are getting paid. So should we sit back?"

Makhura and his team also went to Mamelodi and Soshanguve.

