Makhura lashes DA in Tshwane for failing to deliver services on time
The provincial government invoked Section 193, following weeks of failed motions of no confidence against Democratic Alliance (DA) office bearers by the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
HAMANSKRAAL - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has lashed out at the Democratic Alliance (DA) administration in Tshwane for failing to deliver projects on time.
Makhura was speaking at the Mandisa Shiceka Clinic in Hamanskraal, north of Pretoria, as part of his engagements with the public following the executive's decision to dissolve the council and place the metro under administration.
Premier @David_Makhura & MEC’s for @GautengHealth & @GPDID, @bandilemasuku & @TasneemMotara are visiting Mandisa Shiceka Clinic in Hammanskraal. The clinic has not been opened despite its completion in 2019 as a result of the @CityTshwane being dysfunctional. #TshwaneDissolution pic.twitter.com/wr7oVkD2GJ— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) March 11, 2020
The state-of-the-art clinic was due to be opened in August last year, however, due to the battle over the control of the metro by political parties the process was delayed.
Premier David Makhura said that this was one of the reasons why they opted to invoke Section 193.
“What is a fact is that this sitting has ground to a halt and it’s not allowed in law to sit back and just watch. The people of Hamanskraal need to know this is at least one thing we want sorted out.”
Meanwhile, the premier and his MECs would be visiting nine communities to explain why and how they came to the decision to place the metro under administration.
The executive was still waiting for concurrence from the national government before they affected their decision.
Thereafter administrators would be appointed and by-elections held within 90 days.
