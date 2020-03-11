Housing activists object to CoCT renewal of Rondebosch golf course lease

Armed gunmen attack EMS crew in Khayelitsha
Activists have been at loggerheads with the city over the golf course for several months.
CAPE TOWN - Housing activists have handed over more than 1,600 objections to the Rondebosch golf course lease renewal.
These objections were handed over to the City of Cape Town this week.
Activists have been at loggerheads with the city over the golf course for several months.
Reclaim the City's Karen Hendricks: "Reclaim the City protests the city's failure to redistribute land for affordable housing and to lease it to the Rondebosch Golf Club for a discounted amount of R1,058 a year."
