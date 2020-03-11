Housing activists object to CoCT renewal of Rondebosch golf course lease

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Housing activists object to CoCT renewal of Rondebosch golf course lease

Activists have been at loggerheads with the city over the golf course for several months.

Reclaim the City supporters hold placards during a protest for land to build houses at the Rondebosch Golf Course in Cape Town on Thursday. Picture: @UniteBehind/Twitter.
Reclaim the City supporters hold placards during a protest for land to build houses at the Rondebosch Golf Course in Cape Town on Thursday. Picture: @UniteBehind/Twitter.
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Housing activists have handed over more than 1,600 objections to the Rondebosch golf course lease renewal.

These objections were handed over to the City of Cape Town this week.

Activists have been at loggerheads with the city over the golf course for several months.

Reclaim the City's Karen Hendricks: "Reclaim the City protests the city's failure to redistribute land for affordable housing and to lease it to the Rondebosch Golf Club for a discounted amount of R1,058 a year."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA