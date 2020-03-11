Golden Highway accident that claimed 12 lives caused by driver who lost control

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Golden Highway accident that claimed 12 lives caused by driver who lost control

Twelve people were killed, including three children who are siblings, after a taxi collided with another vehicle on the R553 near Soweto.

Several other patients were found with injuries ranging from minor to critical. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
Several other patients were found with injuries ranging from minor to critical. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said preliminary investigations into Wednesday morning’s deadly crash on the Golden Highway revealed that one of the drivers lost control of the vehicle, causing the accident.

Twelve people were killed, including three children who were siblings, after a taxi collided with another vehicle on the R553 near Soweto.

Nine other people were recovering in hospital.

Mamabolo said the investigation into the deadly crash was under way.

“One of the drivers lost control of the vehicle causing the accident to happen and this is just alleged, subject to an investigation by the law enforcement agencies.”

The MEC visited the family of the deceased pupils who are all from Robertsham Primary School on Wednesday afternoon.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA