Golden Highway accident that claimed 12 lives caused by driver who lost control
Twelve people were killed, including three children who are siblings, after a taxi collided with another vehicle on the R553 near Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said preliminary investigations into Wednesday morning’s deadly crash on the Golden Highway revealed that one of the drivers lost control of the vehicle, causing the accident.
Twelve people were killed, including three children who were siblings, after a taxi collided with another vehicle on the R553 near Soweto.
These are the 3 children who were among the 12 killed in Wednesday's vehicle accident in Eldorado Park. Lashay Goodall (10) - Grade 5, Learyn Goodall (11) - Grade 6 and Aiden Goodall (6) - Grade 1 are all siblings who attended the same school.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2020
Pics: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/hCvODLUVlS
Nine other people were recovering in hospital.
Mamabolo said the investigation into the deadly crash was under way.
“One of the drivers lost control of the vehicle causing the accident to happen and this is just alleged, subject to an investigation by the law enforcement agencies.”
The MEC visited the family of the deceased pupils who are all from Robertsham Primary School on Wednesday afternoon.
